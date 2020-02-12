Knights of Columbus district free throw winners

Winners of the Knights of Columbus district free throw contest held on Sunday at Newell-Fonda High School will be advancing to the K of C regional competition, which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Remsen St. Mary’s High School. Pictured from left to right are, front row: Austin Barber, Braden Jackson,Trevor Tauber, Collin Dreith, Carson Lullman and Brock Turnquist. Second row: McKayla Hansen, Danica Dreith, Kristin Axman, Mareni Brabec, JaiceeVanderhoff and Kiana Brown.

