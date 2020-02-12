Darlene Balder

Darlene D. Balder, 88, of Albert City died Feb. 8, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.

Darlene Dorothy Melohn was born Feb. 15, 1931 in Fonda, the daughter of Ivan and Loreen (Kuklenz) Melohn.

As an infant, Darlene was baptized at First Lutheran Church in Fonda where she was later confirmed in 1945.

Darlene attended elementary school in Fonda. In 1949, she graduated from Albert City High School. She then continued her education at Iowa School of Beauty Culture where she graduated with a certificate of cosmetology in August 1952.

On Nov. 14, 1953, Darlene was united in marriage to Arnold Balder at St. Johns Lutheran Church, rural Albert City. Together, they were blessed with three children: twins, Diane and David, and Gary.

Prior to marriage, Darlene worked at Sundholm’s factory in Albert City. Darlene was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church where she was active in ladies’ organizations and a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Golden Rule Club and loved to quilt.

Darlene provided a warm and welcoming home for anyone to stop by for coffee, treats and conversation. She was known for her home cooked meals, and during busy times, she would bring lunches out to the field. If called upon, she was ready to taxi, move machinery or assist in any way. Darlene had a beauty shop in her early years helping to style hair for many customers. She worked for years in the dietary department at Pleasant View Home in Albert City. Darlene was an excellent cook and baker and shared with family, friends and neighbors her specialty coffee rings and rye bread especially during Christmas time. Family was important to Darlene and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: David (Paula) Balder; Diane (Dale) Skog; and Gary (Christina) Balder, all of Albert City; grandchildren: Amanda (Jorgan) Johnson of Las Vegas, Nev.; Evan Balder of Ankeny; Andy (Hillary) Eckert of Ames; Abby Eckert (special friend, Todd Swanson) of Ankeny; Michael Balder of Albert City; Rachel James of Albert City; great-grandchildren: Cecilia and Noah Johnson; Taryn and Audrey Eckert; brother Gene (Marnie) Melohn of Chehalis, Wash.; sister-in-law Marda Melohn of Albert City; extended family and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Balder in July 1998; parents Ivan and Loreen Melohn; and brother Marvin Melohn, who died on the same day as Darlene.