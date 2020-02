This beautiful lady, Josephine Olson, with her handsome great-great-grandson Wesley, will be 100-years-old on Feb. 23.  Please send birthday and well wishes to her at: 1206 W. Fourth St., Storm Lake, IA 50588.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.