BV women come up short in bid for first win in conference play

Erin Gerke scored a game-high 17 points while Nicole Lange added 16 off the bench, but it wasn’t enough as Buena Vista fell at home to the University of Dubuque 74-66 last Saturday.

Gerke put the Beavers on top 12-11 with one of her two 3-pointers in the game, but the Spartans closed the final 5 minutes of the first quarter on a 15-7 run to take a 26-17 lead.