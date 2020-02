A bridal shower for Kolesa Herrig, bride-elect of Christopher Abbas, will be held at Ag Partners meeting room in Albert City on Saturday, Feb. 28 from 2-4 p.m. The couple is registered at Bed, Bath & Beyond, Target and The Straw Horse in Albert City.

