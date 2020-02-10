Darlene Balder

Published Monday, February 10, 2020

Darlene D. Balder, 88, of Albert City died Feb. 8, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake. 

Funeral services will take place Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City.

Articles Section: