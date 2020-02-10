Darlene Balder
Darlene D. Balder, 88, of Albert City died Feb. 8, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City.
World News
- Exclusive: More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack - officials
- Oil hits 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye OPEC+ cuts
- New York sues Trump administration over traveler programs
- South Korea's 'Parasite' beats Hollywood greats to make Oscar history
- Breaking the subtitle barrier: South Koreans celebrate historic Oscar wins of 'Parasite'