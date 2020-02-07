Wayne Newton

Wayne Thomas Newton, 84, departed this world for heaven on Feb. 4, 2020 at his home in Blairstown.

Funeral services will be on Monday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown with the Rev. Jeffrey Schanbacher officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown with military honors by the M.J. Kirby American Legion Post #170 of Blairstown. Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 2-6 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown.

Wayne was born on June 15, 1935 to Donald and Neoma (Niebuhr) Newton, in Blairstown. He graduated from Blairstown High School in 1953. He married Nancy Feiden on June 19, 1960 at First Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids. They were blessed with three children: Deborah, Donald and Daniel.

Farming was important to Wayne and he was so proud to tend the family farm and live to see his son, Don, and grandson, Seth, farm the same land.

“Service” best describes Wayne. He served in the US Air Force from 1955-59. Wayne was a director on the Benton Community School Board from 1967-1973 while his children were growing up and served on Kirkwood Community College Board of Directors from 1973-2003. In 1977, Wayne was named Kirkwood’s first outstanding alumnus. Wayne was a leader with the ACCT (Association of Community College Trustees) from 1980-86 and was national president from 1984-85. He enjoyed being a consultant to many community college boards. His expertise was bridging volunteer board members through goal setting. Wayne never missed an opportunity to shake someone’s hand or encourage them in any way.

Wayne’s interest in technology led to several business ventures. He began the BEIFF (Benton Eastern Iowa Farm Feeders) Co-op, which helped farmers in their cattle enterprises. In 1998, Wayne organized a group of farmers to found Sunrise Energy Ethanol plant, south of Blairstown. He always looked for ways to help farmers get the most from their products. His most recent career was advising at BEIFF Commodities. He was frequently a commodity market analyst for the Iowa Public Television program Market to Market. Wayne was a director on the Benton County State Bank Board in Blairstown, serving from 1979-2019. He was a driver for the Blairstown Ambulance.

Wayne was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church, Blairstown. Wayne was baptized and confirmed at Grace, where he chaired the congregation several terms and served on various committees.

Wayne’s “dash” would not be complete without the love and support of his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 60 years, Nancy, of Blairstown; daughter Deb Mortensen of Alta; son Don (Kelly) of Luzerne; and son Dan (Carrie) of Blairstown; grandchildren: Seth (Ashley) of Blairstown; Abbey (Deven) Neve of Newhall; Alison and Marcus of Blairstown; great- grandchildren: Caleb and Bryer Neve; and Brody Wayne Newton. Wayne also will be missed by his siblings: Donna Lahn of Sioux City; Char Majewsky of Costa Mesa, Calif.; and Marv (Carole Harder) Newton of Solvang, Calif.; brother-in-law Robert Feiden of West Des Moines; stepbrother-in-law Tom Dodd of Vinton; Aunt Ilene Meyer of Deep River; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Leading the way to Heaven were Wayne’s parents, Donald and Neoma Newton; Nancy’s parents, Martin and Hazel Feiden; Nancy’s step-mother Evelyn Feiden; son-in-law Dave Mortensen; brothers-in-law: Vic Lahn, Bill Majewsky, Arne Olsen; and sisters-in-law: Carol Olsen and Janet Feiden.

Memorials may be directed to either the Christopher J. Rempfer Scholarship Fund (c/o Grace Lutheran Church) to provide financial assistance for future church workers, the Wounded Warrior Project, the Kirkwood Foundation (Wayne Newton Endowed Scholarship), or a charity of your choice in care of Wayne Newton, in honor of his service to others.