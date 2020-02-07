Tornadoes in the statehouse

The Storm Lake High School U.S. history class took a trip to the Capitol building and Iowa’s Hall of Pride as a wrap-up for their unit on government and Iowa history. The students, accompanied by Keri Shadlow and Mike Cameron, visited the Capitol to learn about the state government’s structure and functions for a class field trip. Representative Gary Worthan took some time to escort them into the busy and occupied chamber.

