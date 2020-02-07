Tornadoes sing at Dordt

Six Storm Lake High School choir members were selected to participate in the 59th Annual Northwest Iowa High School Honor Choir Festival held at Dordt College on Monday, Jan. 20. Twenty-nine schools were represented in the 200-voice honor choir directed by Dr. Eric Barnum of Drake University. Representing Storm Lake were, in front: Beatrice Walker; middle: Jaley Butler and Jaxon Burton, and in back: Austin Knapp, Davion McDaniels and Reed Wunschel.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.