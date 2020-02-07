St. Mary’s holds off late charge to beat Remsen St. Mary’s

Published Friday, February 7, 2020
Emily Nothwehr scored a career-high 21 points to help lead Storm Lake St. Mary’s to a 52-45 win over Remsen St. Mary’s in a nonconference game on Monday.
The Panthers jumped out to a 13-9 lead after the first quarter before extending their lead to 27-19 by halftime. It was 41-31 Panthers heading into the fourth period.
