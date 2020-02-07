Slow start hurts SL girls in loss

Published Friday, February 7, 2020
Estherville Lincoln Central jumped out to a 26-8 lead after the first quarter and the Midgets never looked back as they handed Storm Lake a 70-24 setback in a Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Estherville.
The Midgets extended their lead to 51-17 by halftime. It was 62-22 heading into the fourth period of play.
