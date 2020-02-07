Sioux Central defeats SM girls

Karly Boettcher, Taylor Krager and Kally Fahnlander all finished with 15 points to help lead Sioux Central to a 66-44 win over Storm Lake St. Mary’s on Tuesday at St. Mary’s.

The Rebels jumped out to an 18-5 lead after the first quarter and held a 40-22 lead at halftime. It was 52-32 heading into the fourth period of play.