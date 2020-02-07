Semis collide on Hwy. 110

Two semis ended up in the ditch on Highway 110 southwest of Storm Lake Jan. 30 when one sideswiped the other. According to a report from the Buena Vista County Sheriff, at 2:31 p.m. a semi driven by Royce Maack of Charter Oak was northbound on 110, following another semi driven by Benjamin Sand of Alta. Sand swung into the left lane to have more room to turn right into a farm driveway when Maack tried to pass Sand on the right. The two collided as Sand turned in front of Maack.

