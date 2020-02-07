Roberta Allison
Roberta Allison, 98, of Storm Lake, formerly of Newell, died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Newell. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Pomeroy. Visitation will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2-5 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Newell Historical Society: PO Box 5 Newell, IA 50568.
World News
- American dies of coronavirus in China; five Britons infected in French Alps
- Irish vote may end Varadkar's spell as PM as Sinn Fein surges
- Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal
- Democrats scramble for lead in New Hampshire
- Five Britons contract coronavirus in French ski resort