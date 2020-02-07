Roberta Allison, 98, of Storm Lake, formerly of Newell, died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Newell. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Pomeroy. Visitation will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2-5 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Newell Historical Society: PO Box 5 Newell, IA 50568.