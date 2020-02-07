Newell-Fonda uses fast start to stay unbeaten in Twin Lakes

Top-ranked Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 32-6 lead after the first quarter and the Mustangs were never threatened as they remained undefeated after an 81-38 win over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire on Tuesday at Ruthven.

The Mustangs extended their lead to 57-24 by halftime. It was 72-32 entering the fourth period of play.