Marlin Weiland

Marlin Gene Weiland, 69, passed away at his home in Des Moines on Feb. 3, 2020.

He was born in Storm Lake, on March 12, 1950, the son of Clarence and Eileen Weiland.

Marlin was a skilled mechanic, carpenter and welder, and someone who loved to tinker. He was ornery and obnoxious, but will be remembered for having a heart of gold. Marlin’s greatest joy came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Marlin is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Marlys; sons Monte (Debra) Weiland and Matthew Weiland; daughter Meggan (Ty) Keomala; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Jacob, Mariah, Isaiah, Cody, Adrian, Ethan, Oaklee and Mila; siblings: Sally (Mark) Johnson and Richard (Kathy) Weiland; sister-in-law Mary Weiland; as well as other loving family and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Eileen; infant brother Jackie, and his brothers Ordell and Butch.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. Vigil on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Hamilton’s Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 at Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church, 1401 1st Avenue S. in Altoona with burial to follow at Altoona Cemetery.

Memorial contributions will be received by the family and distributed amongst numerous charities.