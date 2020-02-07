Mark Kelly

Published Friday, February 7, 2020

Mark Kelly, of Fonda, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at UnityPoint Hospice at Loring Hospital in Sac City.

A memorial mass for family and friends will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Fonda. Burial at Mt. Zion Catholic Cemetery immediately follows the service. Fratzke Jensen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

