Krier’s career-high 32 points not enough for Alta-Aurelia

Published Friday, February 7, 2020
Anthony Krier poured in a career-high 32 points and added 10 rebounds and four assists, but it wasn’t enough as Emmetsburg got past Alta-Aurelia 55-53 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Emmetsburg.
The E’Hawks held a 15-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 32-22 at halftime and 44-35 entering the fourth quarter of play.
