Just forget about us

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

A few words in defense of our state:

Iowa has been taking it on the chin the last few days because of the Democratic caucus counting snafu that caused cable news analysts to implode when they had to wait a day to get the results.

There’s plenty of blame to go around, but it’s not all Iowa’s fault. The Democratic National Committee deserves some blame for demanding procedural changes that complicated the tabulations, and everyone deserves blame for not properly testing a new piece of software ahead of time to make sure it worked.

We’re big boys and girls here. We goofed up and we admit it. We’ll live with the consequences. But it wasn’t the end of the world. Wolf Blitzer’s head nearly exploded, but other than that, there weren’t many major casualties.

The good news: There was a paper trail so when the results were figured, we knew they were right.

Unfortunately, this gives even more ammunition to the growing chorus of critics who have chafed for years at the idea of Iowa going first in the nation’s presidential selection process. It’s been implied that we are racist because we are basically a white bread state, although the fact that we produced the nation’s first black president and this week catapulted a gay man to the top would seem to contradict the idea that Iowans cannot be open-minded. (And if you came to Storm Lake, as nearly all the candidates did, you’d quickly discover that The City Beautiful is one of the most diverse communities in America.)

Iowa has been so attractive because our caucuses have a great track record of picking Democratic winners. Iowa has correctly chosen nine of the last 11 Democratic presidential nominees.

While it was a Democratic embarrassment this time, Republicans should be wary of throwing shade. In 2012 it took the GOP 12 days to determine the Republican winner, first announcing Mitt Romney, then Rick Santorum, before deciding that it was actually Ron Paul who finished in the lead.

While Iowa’s caucuses are first in the nation, it wasn’t our choice to be so influential. We Iowans didn’t give ourselves this power. It was thrust upon us over the last 40 years by the politicians themselves and a national media obsessed with horserace journalism — primarily the cable news channels anxious to fill hours of time — who demand instant gratification in a 24-hour news cycle.

If Iowa is irrelevant, fine. Don’t pay any attention to us. We’ll have our little caucus whenever we feel like it — first, last or in the middle of the campaign — and you can ignore us as you fly over us.

By the way, what state is representative of the nation as a whole? None. We are 50 unique entities. Iowa is attractive because it’s relatively easy and inexpensive to campaign here, giving the unknown candidate a fair shot. Right, Mayor Pete? Or Jimmy Carter. Or Barack Obama.

Turn the process over to a big player like California and New York and only the well-heeled and famous will have a shot at the White House and campaigning will be entirely on expensive television. Hello, President Bloomberg.

It seems likely that Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus status will disappear because of this snafu. But that won’t solve the problem of frenetic politicians and journalists who will dump all the responsibility — and blame — on the next state to go first.

