GK Storm gymnasts perform in River City Classic meet

Published Friday, February 7, 2020
The GK Storm gymnastics teams traveled to the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs last weekend to compete with hundreds of other Excel gymnasts at the 2020 River City Classic.
The Gold team placed fourth overall and the Silver team placed seventh. The gymnasts came home with lots of individual hardware and two GK Storm gymnasts scored top three all-around finishes.
