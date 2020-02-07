Corn belt politics in Berkeley

Storm Lake Times editor Art Cullen went to UC Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif. for “Journalism and Politics in the Corn Belt: Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Art Cullen in conversation with Michael Pollan.” The event, just a few days before the Iowa caucuses, centered on Trump and the farm vote, trade wars, journalism in rural America, immigration, agricultural consolidation and antitrust laws, regenerative agriculture and the potential for farmers to sequester carbon and help curb climate change.

