BVU men fall to league foe Loras

Published Friday, February 7, 2020
Buena Vista overcame an early 20-point first half deficit to lead by as many as six early in the second half, but Loras used a key 16-0 run midway through to come away with a 90-83 win on Wednesday night at Siebens Fieldhouse.
BVU had no answer for Loras in the first 5 minutes of the game as the Duhawks made 10 of their first 16 shots to take a 27-7 lead midway through the first half.
