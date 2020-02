Beau Blackmore made a layup as time expired to give Ridge View a 51-50 win over Woodbury Central in the consolation round of the Western Valley Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Cade Harriman led Ridge View with 17 points. Blackmore added 10.

