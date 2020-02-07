A-A attend District Speech

Published Friday, February 7, 2020
The Alta-Aurelia Warrior Speech Team delivered six great performances at District Large Group Speech Contest in Storm Lake on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Each of their entries received a Division I rating, sending the entire team on to State Speech Contest on Feb. 8 in Le Mars. The Warrior Speech Team will host their Large Group Speech Showcase on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Roxy in Alta.
