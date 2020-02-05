State Treasurer Fitzgerald announces 2020 College Savings Iowa Deduction Amount

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is excited to announce the Iowa income tax deduction has increased for those saving with College Savings Iowa.* “Account owners who are Iowa taxpayers can deduct the first $3,439 they contribute per beneficiary account from their state taxable income in 2020,” Fitzgerald said. “This tax deduction is a great way to save for others while keeping more money in your pocket.”

