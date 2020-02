Gage Garnatz scored 26 points and Karter Petzenhauser added 24 as Spencer used a 24-16 spurt in the third quarter to hand Storm Lake a 70-63 setback in a Lakes Conference game played last Friday night at Tornado Fieldhouse.

