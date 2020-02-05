SL girls can’t recover from slow start in loss

Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Jada Piercy made five 3-pointers and scored all of her game-high 18 points in the first half to help Spencer to an 81-31 win over Storm Lake in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Tornado Fieldhouse.
Spencer jumped out to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter. It was 48-18 at halftime and 70-29 heading into the fourth period.
