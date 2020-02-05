Sioux Central takes control in second half to beat East Sac

Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Kally Fahnlander finished with 18 points and Taylor Krager added 15 to help lead Sioux Central to a 56-49 win over East Sac County in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Sac City.
The game was tied at 7-7 after the first quarter. It was 25-23 Sioux Central at halftime and 41-32 entering the fourth period of play.
