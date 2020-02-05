Sioux Central takes control in second half to beat East Sac

Kally Fahnlander finished with 18 points and Taylor Krager added 15 to help lead Sioux Central to a 56-49 win over East Sac County in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Sac City.

The game was tied at 7-7 after the first quarter. It was 25-23 Sioux Central at halftime and 41-32 entering the fourth period of play.