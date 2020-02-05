Sioux Central rallies for double overtime win over SCC

Sioux Central rallied from a seven-point deficit with 3 minutes remaining to force overtime, rallied from another deficit to force a second overtime before knocking off East Sac County 73-69 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Sac City.

East Sac County held a 14-7 lead after the first quarter. It was 25-23 Raiders at halftime. East Sac took a 42-40 lead into the fourth period.