Second, third quarters hurt Storm Lake in setback to Pocahontas Area

Pocahontas Area out-scored Storm Lake 49-15 over the second and third quarters to pull away ro a 66-34 win over the Tornadoes in a nonconference game last Thursday at Tornado Fieldhouse.

Storm Lake jumped out a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter and led 12-10 at the end of the stanza. The Indians scored the first five points of the second quarter and never looked back.