Second half spurt helps East Sac get past St. Mary’s in Twin Lakes game

Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020
After Storm Lake St. Mary’s pulled to within two points in the third quarter, East Sac County countered with 15 unanswered points as the Raiders pulled away to a 60-41 win over the Panthers in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Sac City.
East Sac County led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter before settling on a 25-20 halftime lead.
