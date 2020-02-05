Ridge View tops Westwood in first round of WVC tourney

Kenzee Wunschel finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots to help Ridge View open the Western Valley Conference tournament with a 50-41 win over Westwood last Thursday.

Westwood led 10-9 after the first quarter and took a 21-19 lead at halftime. The Raptors used a 15-8 spurt in the third quarter to build a 34-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.