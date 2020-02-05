Ridge View gives Siouxland Christian major test in first round of Western Valley Conference tournament

Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Siouxland Christian outscored Ridge View 29-13 in the second half to rally for a 51-43 win in the first round of the Western Valley Conference tournament last Friday.
Ridge View jumped out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter, but Siouxland Christian pulled to within 30-22 by halftime. It was 36-35 Siouxland Christian after three periods.
