Newell-Fonda uses balanced scoring to beat S. Central Cal

February 5, 2020
Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and the Mustangs were never threatened as they defeated South Central Calhoun 66-35 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Rockwell City.
Newell-Fonda extended its lead to 43-20 by halftime. It was 59-27 heading into the fourth period.
