Legislators welcome Alta-Aurelia FFA

Rep. Gary Worthan (R-Storm Lake), left, and Rep. Dan Huseman (R-Aurelia) welcomed students involved in Alta-Aurelia FFA to the Iowa House of Representatives. The students were visiting the Capitol for the Legislative Symposium, which is designed to build character and promote citizenship, volunteerism and patriotism.

