Kiwanians partner for play 

Two Kiwanis clubs are partnering with the City of Storm Lake to build a playground at the former Joyce’s Greenery location, in an area of town that lacks a safe, fun place for kids to play. With the help of a grant from the Children’s Fund, the HyNoon and Beaver Kiwanis clubs will buy playground equipment for the site, which has been purchased and developed by the city. Along with the local Key Club and Aktion Club, the clubs will work together to maintain the park.

