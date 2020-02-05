Establishing an IA school safety bureau

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE GARY WORTHAN

District 11, R-Storm Lake

Chairman of the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee

In her condition of the state address, the Governor proposed the establishment of a school safety bureau within the Department of Public Safety (DPS). Her proposal would create 13 new positions at a cost of $2.2 million. As chairman of the Justice Systems Budget committee, under which the DPS budget falls, it will be my responsibility to make the manpower and financial side work, while working with the public safety committee. I am a member of the public safety committee as well, so we will be determining the policy portion of creating this bureau.

Many of us do not want to consider the possibility of a Columbine or Sandy Hook occurring in Iowa, but ignoring the situation will not make it go away. I applaud the Governor for attacking the problem head-on and presenting her vision for a solution. As with everything here in the Capitol, the Governor’s proposal is a starting point for the debate. The end result may resemble her idea, or it could take on a different form, but in the end, there will be a reasonable and achievable solution.

Our folks at DPS tell me that a typical active shooter incident is over in seven minutes, and the average law enforcement response time in Iowa is 11 minutes. So, if we approach the solution as an exclusively law enforcement exercise, the only cure is an active duty officer in every school building in the state, an untenable idea.

One of the primary focuses of the Governor’s program is prevention. She proposes a criminal intelligence analyst, along with communication specialists. The specialists would man a 24/7 tip line, available by phone, text, or email and open to teachers, students and administrators. Perpetrators very often hint their intentions to peers, online, or on social media. The tip line would be open to tips about students at risk of harming themselves, as well as harming others. The experience of these types of tip lines have seen credibility as high as 96%. The intelligence analyst would have the ability to scan all incoming tips for key words or locations to assemble an even better picture of a credible threat.

Step two would be to harden the target. Controlling access to buildings and denying access room by room to someone who has entered the building is important. DPS would cooperate with schools and local law enforcement to determine the best ways to prevent an initial access to a building and limit access within.

Step three would be staff training. Unless trained, determining the correct course of action in a situation hardly anyone has ever encountered is nearly impossible. Every response will be unique to the classroom, the students and the teacher. The best decision as to whether to run, hide, or fight needs to be made by staff who have been trained.

The last piece of the process would have all agencies across the state operating under a standard protocol for active shooter situations. In any incident, multiple agencies will be responding. City police, county sheriffs, highway patrol, DCI, fire and rescue, and emergency medical personnel will all be involved. It will be important for everyone to be on the same page of the playbook to neutralize the situation as quickly and safely as possible.

There are lots of moving parts and a lot of dollars involved in creating a bureau like this. I will be working closely with the experts from DPS, the Sheriff and Deputies’ Association and representatives from local police and schools to assemble a program to build on what local law enforcement has in place at the moment. This will be an attempt to prevent incidents when we can and minimize the damage when we can’t.

Our next legislative forum will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at King’s Pointe in Storm Lake.