East Sac tops St. Mary’s in TLC contest

Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020
East Sac County scored the first 10 points of the game and used a 27-5 run to end the first half as the Raiders handed Storm Lake St. Mary’s an 89-52 setback in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Sac City.
East Sac County jumped out to a 25-14 lead after the first quarter. The Raiders extended it to 54-24 by halftime. It was 75-43 entering the fourth period.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.