East Sac tops St. Mary’s in TLC contest

East Sac County scored the first 10 points of the game and used a 27-5 run to end the first half as the Raiders handed Storm Lake St. Mary’s an 89-52 setback in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Sac City.

East Sac County jumped out to a 25-14 lead after the first quarter. The Raiders extended it to 54-24 by halftime. It was 75-43 entering the fourth period.