Douglas Pomrenke

On Jan. 28, 2020, Douglas Mark Pomrenke’s gentle soul rose up from his wheel-chair bound (earthly) body and walked hand-in-hand with Jesus Christ and an escort of angels through heaven’s gates. It was a magnificent homecoming. A “race well run.”

Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Doug’s earthly journey began on June 16, 1964, when he was born to Roger and Kathy Pomrenke. He attended Storm Lake School and graduated in the Special Education program. After graduating, Doug attended various sheltered workshops in Rock Valley, Sac City and Storm Lake.

On the home front, Doug was the family hero. He had the courage and the will to get up each morning and face formidable challenges; and he did so with unbelievable patience, incredible faith and a humble and joyful heart. He was an amazing example and inspiration to everyone he touched.

Doug had a heart of gold and a God-given gift for helping others and making them laugh with his jokes and pranks. He made it an art-form and practiced it daily. As a resident of Newell Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Doug often comforted those in need by holding their hand, singing a song or simply silently being there to share their grief or pain. He will always be known for his gentle pat on the shoulder while looking you in the eye and asking “How ya been.” His sparkling brown eyes and charismatic smile will be missed.

Doug’s favorite memories center around family and friends. Doug was always ready to share a cup of coffee or an adult beverage while visiting — especially with his parents and siblings. He beamed with joy when he was crowned “King” at the Good Samaritan Home on several occasions. He was proud of his “office” where he displayed his ever-growing pop tab collection and spent countless hours painting his infamous velvet pictures for his family. Doug was always ready for a joke or to pull a prank and then would chuckle and point his finger and try to blame it on someone else.

Doug loved music — whether it was listening to his favorite tunes or singing “You are so beautiful” to his mom. And on your birthday, Doug made it special when he sang “Happy Birthday.” His fellow residents also received this personal gift. Doug would often turn up the volume on his music just to get a reaction from someone.

Doug was so very proud of “Doug’s Bus”— his very own set of wheels. He loved to ride around the lake, check out the “scenery” at the beach and finally stop at Puff’s for a cold one. His never-ending smile reflected how he loved the freedom his bus provided and his many adventurous road trips.

If you knew Doug, you counted yourself blessed. He brought meaning to The Beatitudes. And when you were close to him, you somehow felt closer to God.

Doug will be greatly missed by his parents Roger and Kathy Pomrenke of Lakeside, siblings: Sandi (Rick) Ehrhardt, Carol (Gary) Ihnen, Nancy (Paul) Wright, Denise (Dave) Seitsinger, Jason (Kristy) Pomrenke; his maternal grandmother Zita Thiele; many nieces and nephews, extended family; and the incredible, caring staff and residents at Newell Good Samaritan Home.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Tommy and Dan; grandparents Edwin Thiele, August and Rosella Pomrenke; aunts: Marlys Thiele, Mary Clare Nilles, Cheryl Thiele; and uncles Roger Thiele and Ed Pomrenke.