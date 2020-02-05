Caring men step up for UDMO

The local chapter of 100+ Men Who Care met Wednesday night and raised $3,000 for Upper Des Moines Opportunity. “We’re off to an awesome start in 2020 and looking forward to another couple great events yet this year,” said member Dan Bacon. The meeting was held at Grand Central Coffee Station and member Dr. A. A. Stepan made the pitch for UDMO. At each meeting members suggest a worthy cause, then the group votes for the one they feel is most deserving.

