BVU warms to Winterfest fun

Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Buena Vista University joins Storm Lake United in offering a rebirth of Winterfest on Storm Lake, Feb. 9.
“We participated with Storm Lake United on Winterfest activities a few years ago,” says Trevor Berneking, BVU director of recreation services. “We wanted to bring it back and get people outside enjoying recreation in the winter.”
