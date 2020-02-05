BVU men upset by Luther in ARC game, 87-81

Buena Vista dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season as Luther upset the Beavers 87-81 in an American Rivers Conference game last Saturday in Decorah.

BVU hung around and kept things close all game, but was never able to stretch out a lead. The Norse made 11 of their first 14 shots and finished the opening half at 16-of-26 overall, including 7-of-12 from 3-point.