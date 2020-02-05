BVU men have nine top-seven finishes in home indoor

Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020
The Buena Vista men’s track and field team hosted the Dennis Young Classic last Friday and Saturday. The Beavers finished with nine top-seven finishes and a team total good enough for sixth place.
In just their second meet of the season, the men more than doubled their finishes from just one week earlier.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.