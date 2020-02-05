Arlin Hinkeldey

Arlin H. Hinkeldey, 85, of Cherokee, and formerly of Alta, died Jan. 29, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. John Lutheran Church in Hanover. Burial was in the church cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta was in charge of the arrangements.

Arlin Herman Hinkeldey was born April 10, 1934 in Alta the son of Albert and Lillie (Grieme) Hinkeldey. As an infant, Arlin was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Hanover where he was later confirmed in 1948.

Arlin attended Hanover Parochial School through eighth grade and then continued his education in Alta where he graduated from Alta Community High School in 1952.

Following high school graduation, Arlin enlisted in the United States Army on June 7, 1955. He proudly served his country during Peacetime in Germany where he specialized in guided missile propellants and explosives specialist course until his honorable discharge on May 15, 1957.

On July 7, 1957 Arlin was united in marriage to Marilyn Louise Radke at St. John Lutheran Church in Hanover. Together, they were blessed with four children: Doug, Bruce, Kath and Julie.

Arlin was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Hanover where he was a trustee and an elder. He served as commissioner for Buena Vista County Soil and Water; Board of Agland Coop.; charter member of Hanover Historical Society and was on the Lutheran Laymen’s League.

Arlin was a lifelong farmer and spent 33 years as a dairy farmer west of Alta. In 1998, Arlin and Marilyn moved to an acreage south of Cherokee. He enjoyed woodworking, restoring antique farm equipment, restoration of Hanover Historical Village, and traveling to children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s ballgames and activities for 52 years. In his spare time, Arlin traveled to Germany several times, bus tours, and visited family and friends across the United States.

Arlin loved his acreage by the timber in Cherokee. He treasured family picnics, fishing, antique tractor rides and giving bobsled rides and shepherd wagon rides to his family. Family was very important to Arlin and they were his pride and joy. He would joke and say, “Glad you got to see me!” He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Marilyn Hinkeldey of Cherokee; children: Doug (Caren) Hinkeldey of Charlotte, N.C. and their children: Tyler Hinkeldey of Bozeman, Mont.; and Isabel Hinkeldey of Salina, Kan.; Bruce (Peg) Hinkeldey of Alta and their children: Deidre (Tyler) Aube and their children: Bailey, Braylon and Bryson all of Storm Lake; Mallory (Jason) Richter and their son, Easton of Fort Dodge; Kath (Keith) Sudtelgte of Sioux City and their children: Reese (fiancé, April) Sudtelgte of Minneapolis, Minn.; Ethan Sudtelgte of New Jersey; Leah (fiancé, Gannon) Sudtelgte of Belmond; Cole Sudtelgte of Sioux City; Julie (Kyle) Koster of Boyden and their children: Klint Koster of Boyden and Sara Koster of Boyden; sisters-in-law: Lynda Hinkeldey of Hawaii; Bev Hinkeldey of Arnolds Park; Sally Radke of Perry; brother-in-law Gordon (Doris) Radke of Warden, Mont.; cousins; extended family and many friends.

Arlin was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Lillie Hinkeldey; brothers: Vernon Hinkeldey and Gaylen Hinkeldey; brothers-in-law: Robert Radke and Delbert McCoy; and sister-in-law Carol Radke McCoy.