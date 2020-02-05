Alta-Aurelia uses fast start to beat Manson NW Webster

Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Anthony Krier finished with 16 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals to help send Alta-Aurelia to a 66-40 win over Manson Northwest Webster in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Manson.
The Warriors jumped out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter. It was 32-19 at halftime and 47-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
