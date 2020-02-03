Dennis Olson
Dennis H. Olson, 79, of rural Albert City died on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place on Monday, Feb. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City.
World News
- Democratic presidential race off to rocky start as Iowa results delayed by 'inconsistencies'
- Hong Kong records first death from new coronavirus; overall toll over 420
- Nissan weighs restarting China production in Dongfeng venture after February 10
- China tells domestic airlines not to cut international routes
- U.S. candidate Bloomberg says Trump cannot stop taking bait in insult war