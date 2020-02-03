Dennis Olson

Dennis H. Olson, 79, of rural Albert City died on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at his home.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place on Monday, Feb. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City.