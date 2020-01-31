Vote your values

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

Far be it from us to speculate about who might “win” the Iowa Caucuses on Monday night as a fog of February indecision settled over us. We leave it to you to pore over the last Iowa Poll published by The Des Moines Register tonight for the most accurate forecast. Until now, about half the “likely” crowd of caucus-goers — which should be a record that nobody can guess — has been undecided. The great question is how the uncommitted might fall into precinct caucus camps: evenly, or could one candidate get a windfall big enough to catch a wind for New Hampshire?

Electability has been the vague barometer as Democrats have one idea in mind: beating President Trump soundly across the nation. We believe that any of the leading candidates will take down Trump in Iowa and across the swing-state Midwest. Trump has made a mush of things with trade wars, crushed export markets for farmers and manufacturers, disrespect for renewable energy so important to rural America, and wreaking havoc with our rural workforce of immigrants chasing the everyone’s dream of getting a foot on the rung of the ladder to success.

Caucus-goers should set aside punditry and concentrate on the issues. That’s what we have tried to do over the past year with extraordinary access to a field of tremendous, thoughtful candidates. Our aim was to button-hole as many as we could about their agenda for rural Iowa (our universe), specifically about how agriculture can lead the way out of a climate crisis. We have pressed the case to pay farmers for environmental services — capturing carbon through diversified plantings into our corn-soy rotation, preventing surface water pollution and further air pollution from nitrogen, and improving crop productivity and farm profits through improved soil health.

All of them responded enthusiastically with comprehensive plans that could solve our climate crisis and put profits back on the farm. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke (who since dropped) offered the most detailed plans for regenerative agriculture that we saw. Bernie Sanders put climate change front and center in his campaign. Joe Biden sought former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s guidance on his own plan. Tom Steyer is actually practicing sustainable ag at his cattle ranch in California.

Warren stood out to us as the candidate who speaks best to the issues facing rural America, from immigration to anti-trust to health care for all. She is a New Deal Democrat, a Main Street capitalist, a top-flight bankruptcy lawyer and the scourge of Wall Street. She launched her campaign last January in Council Bluffs, Sioux City and Storm Lake, a statement that she intended to compete for every vote.

That’s why we endorsed Warren on Dec. 11. Yet we remain enthusiastic about them all.

Pete Buttigieg has made a similar effort to Warren. No leading candidate has campaigned more in western Iowa. The former mayor of South Bend attracted a crowd of 200 at Orange City. He has campaigned in Storm Lake five times. He has earned his broads support across the state.

Amy Klobuchar has been at it for two years all over Iowa. We have no doubt that she can beat Trump across the Midwest with her familiar brand of pragmatism that appeals to so many Iowans.

Sanders appears to have gained momentum in recent weeks. A big reason is the widespread dismay over income inequality, eroding job prospects in non-metro areas, and health-care costs spiraling out of control. The time has come for Medicare for All, and Sanders is the messenger who could make it happen.

John Delaney has the best universal health coverage plan out there: free public health care with no deductibles, while allowing private health insurance in the market.

Every time we see another Steyer ad calling Trump a fraud and a failure we want to caucus for him. He has the clearest message of any candidate: that we must take back America from the corporate plunderers who have put the middle class in a funk over the past half century.

Vote your values, Democrats. That’s what will win in November. We’re with Warren in the tradition of Teddy and Franklin Roosevelt — a trust buster with a mind for conservation, who thinks first of the poor woman from Flint and last of a corporate payola bundler.

If you think Buttigieg can heal our wounds, caucus for him proudly. If you think Joe Biden has the empathy America needs, stand for him. If you have the Bernie burn, get fired up.

Most of all, caucus. Stand up for democracy in its darkest hour. The “winner” will be four or five campaigns vetted by practical Iowans fed up with deceit, corruption and trickle-down crumbs from the top. Don’t pick a winner. Pick a leader who represents what you stand for. New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada and beyond will sort out the rest and deliver us from this national nightmare of the past three years.