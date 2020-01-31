Think before you speak, Sen. Ernst

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Senator Ernst might want to consider her spontaneous comments before jumping in front of a camera next time. Comments made at the close of the Senate trial on Tuesday, Jan. 27 were unbecoming and unadvised. Admittedly she had witnessed Attorney Pam Bondi’s presentation to the Senate focusing on debunked conspiracy theories regarding Hunter Biden and Vice President Biden. However, her gleeful, glib “shout-out” to Iowa Democrat caucus goers was ill-advised and unbecoming of her office. If Senator Ernst believes similar comments will gain support and expand her electorate in rural Iowa, it’s a miscalculation. Is there a reason that the Biden name has become a focus of the Republican Party? Is the GOP concerned about the electability of the sitting president if he faces Joe Biden as a candidate? Were Senator Ernst’s comments a “tell” for the real strategy of Bondi’s presentation? Her spontaneous comments in front of national news outlets were inappropriate if it was her intention to impact the Democrat caucus process. Think before you speak.

Many rural Iowans are already questioning the actions of our junior Senator because she started her annual “99-county tour” two weeks ago in Montgomery, Adams, and Madison County by holding “invitation only” events” rather than town hall meetings open to the public. In previous years Senator Ernst kicked off her 99-county tour by holding a town hall meeting in Red Oak, her home town and home county; but not this year. Adams County hasn’t had a town hall with Senator Ernst since 2015, according to her own staff. If she doesn’t want to face individuals from her home area and take questions, what does that say? Apparently, Senator Ernst prefers to jump in front of a national news source and make comments regarding the Democrat Caucus process and a specific candidate, Joe Biden and his family. The choices made don’t speak well of her judgment.

When it comes to making the decision about witnesses hopefully Senator Ernst remembers that trials have witnesses, cover-ups don’t. Actions are remembered and have consequences. Her actions will be remembered in November when it’s time to cast ballots.

PAT SHIPLEY

Nodaway