St. Mary’s girls get past GTRA

Emily Nothwehr scored a career-high 17 points amd added nine rebounds, two assists and two steals to help Storm Lake St. Mary’s get past Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Ruthven.

GTRA led 15-11 after the first quarter and took a 26-25 lead at halftime. St. Mary’s led 35-32 going into the fourth period.