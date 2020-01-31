St. Mary’s girls get past GTRA

Published Friday, January 31, 2020
Emily Nothwehr scored a career-high 17 points amd added nine rebounds, two assists and two steals to help Storm Lake St. Mary’s get past Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Ruthven.
GTRA led 15-11 after the first quarter and took a 26-25 lead at halftime. St. Mary’s led 35-32 going into the fourth period.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.