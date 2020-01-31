Spielman honored as Best-in-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes Magazine

Jan M. Spielman, with Quest Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Storm Lake, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

